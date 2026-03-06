Multiple challenges to restoring law and order

Maintaining a normal law and order situation is one of the three priorities announced by the new government. However, illegal firearms, the activities of professional criminals released on bail, extortion, drugs and the risk of extremist activities—all together—have made controlling the situation a major challenge. With Eid approaching, preventing mugging and highway robberies and ensuring road safety are also being viewed as urgent challenges.

Security analysts say controlling the law and order situation is not only about suppressing crime; it is also a matter of institutional capacity and public trust. Rapid progress in both areas is essential.

Since the tenure of the interim government, the army has been deployed across the country to assist the civilian administration. They are still on the ground. During the interim government period, the army’s presence had a visible impact in controlling violence and stabilising crime-prone areas.

According to relevant sources, there is a plan to gradually withdraw the army once the situation stabilises after the election. When the army returns to the barracks, the primary responsibility for maintaining law and order will fall entirely on the police.