BNP govt
Multiple challenges to restoring law and order
Maintaining a normal law and order situation is one of the three priorities announced by the new government. However, illegal firearms, the activities of professional criminals released on bail, extortion, drugs and the risk of extremist activities—all together—have made controlling the situation a major challenge. With Eid approaching, preventing mugging and highway robberies and ensuring road safety are also being viewed as urgent challenges.
Security analysts say controlling the law and order situation is not only about suppressing crime; it is also a matter of institutional capacity and public trust. Rapid progress in both areas is essential.
Since the tenure of the interim government, the army has been deployed across the country to assist the civilian administration. They are still on the ground. During the interim government period, the army’s presence had a visible impact in controlling violence and stabilising crime-prone areas.
According to relevant sources, there is a plan to gradually withdraw the army once the situation stabilises after the election. When the army returns to the barracks, the primary responsibility for maintaining law and order will fall entirely on the police.
Several police officials say the force is undergoing a restructuring process, including changes in top positions. The police have not yet fully reorganised themselves. During the interim government period, mob violence created a major challenge for law enforcement. Police members themselves were victims of mob attacks in several places.
However, immediately after taking office, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed announced a tough stance against mob violence. Police officials believe this has had a positive impact at the field level.
Recently retired Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam believes there are many challenges ahead in maintaining law and order. However, he said these challenges can be addressed with proper planning.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said they had tried to ensure a normal law and order situation. Field-level police had been instructed to pay special attention to extortion, mugging, highway robbery and drug-related crimes. These issues will continue to require attention.
Concerns over professional criminals and illegal weapons
Sources at the Department of Prisons said that after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government during the student–public uprising on 5 August 2024, 43 professional criminals were released on bail.
Since then, the names of many of these top criminals have surfaced in several murder incidents. However, with the exception of Subrata Bain, almost all of the notorious professional criminals remain beyond the reach of law enforcement.
In addition, according to police headquarters, more than 1,300 firearms looted from various police stations during the July mass uprising have still not been recovered. These weapons could pose a major challenge to maintaining law and order in the future.
Some of them reportedly left the country after their release and are controlling the criminal underworld from abroad. As a result, these top criminals and their associates continue to pose a threat to the law and order situation.
In addition to those released on bail, about 2,000 prisoners escaped from prisons on 5 August 2024. Among them were 98 individuals accused of involvement in extremist activities, including 70 who had already been convicted.
Although many of them were arrested later, a portion remains at large. Law enforcement agencies do not have clear information on whether any of them have become involved in new criminal activities.
However, some recent incidents—including an explosion in Keraniganj, the stabbing of a police officer at a checkpoint in Kutubkhali of Jatrabari, and the recovery of several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from a bag abandoned by miscreants—have shown signs of extremist activity. Police officials believe such elements could create significant security risks in the future.
Reports also emerged before the election that illegal firearms were entering the country through border routes. Several incidents before and after the election also involved the use of illegal weapons. Furthermore, on the day before the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, incidents of Awami League leaders and activists taking to the streets with weapons in different places had drawn attention.
Although some armed suspects were arrested during the interim government period, most of those weapons have not yet been recovered.
Extortion a major issue
Extortion became a widely discussed issue during the campaign for the 13th parliamentary election. Even after the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) formed the government, the issue has remained in discussion.
However, important ministers of the government and many MPs have been sending strong messages against extortion. There have also been cases filed against extortionists from within the party.
After the election, two BNP activists were arrested in one such case following instructions from ABM Ashraf Uddin Nizan, the newly elected MP from Lakshmipur-4.
Despite these steps, reports of extortion continue to emerge. There have also been incidents of attacks and shootings after extortion demands were not met.
On condition of anonymity, several officers said many police members are now reluctant to take risks in their work. In the past, criminals who were angered by police operations against them have also included the relevant officers in cases after the mass uprising, which has dealt a major blow to police morale.
On 21 February, criminals attacked an embroidery factory in Adabor, Dhaka, after failing to collect extortion money. Following the incident, factory owners and workers surrounded Adabor police station that same night. Later, five people were arrested.
The following day, 22 February, a fruit trader was allegedly beaten and injured in Mirzaganj upazila of Patuakhali after refusing to pay extortion money.
In Chattogram, identified professional criminals demanded Tk 10 million in extortion from a businessman. When the money was not paid, they opened fire on his residence on 28 February, using weapons such as a submachine gun and a Chinese rifle.
In Chunarughat of Habiganj, two trucks loaded with imported oranges belonging to a BNP leader were halted and Tk 70,000 was extorted.
Police headquarters sources said field-level officers have already been given strict instructions to prevent extortion, mugging and robbery. They have been told to take legal action in such cases regardless of political affiliation.
These instructions were given by the IGP during a virtual meeting on 22 February with all unit chiefs, metropolitan police commissioners, range DIGs and district superintendents of police.
Additional IGP (Administration) AKM Awlad Hossain told Prothom Alo that crimes that directly affect people and cause the most suffering are being given the highest priority.
Security analysts say the new government should prioritise three immediate steps to control the law and order situation: restructuring the police force, launching effective operations against criminals and illegal weapons, and showing zero tolerance toward extortion rackets.
He said the activities of professional criminals are being monitored, operations to recover illegal weapons have been intensified and anti-drug efforts strengthened. The main goal, he said, is to restore public confidence in law enforcement and bring back a sense of security.
Lack of confidence must be addressed
The police are primarily responsible for maintaining law and order. However, officials say the morale crisis within the force has not yet fully passed.
Many officers who were discussed or directly involved in incidents of violence and deaths during the July mass uprising are currently fugitives or in hiding. At the same time, some officers who were not even responsible for the areas concerned at the time of the incidents have also been named as accused in cases.
There is concern among police personnel about the consequences of these harassing cases. It has also been reported that some officers have been deprived of promotions because of such accusations.
On condition of anonymity, several officers said many police members are now reluctant to take risks in their work. In the past, criminals who were angered by police operations against them have also included the relevant officers in cases after the mass uprising, which has dealt a major blow to police morale. Many of those affected remain deeply frustrated.
Some officers have also expressed concern over whether the new government will prioritise competence or political affiliation when making transfers and appointments. There have also been incidents of individuals spreading hostility against one another in attempts to secure important police posts, creating further discomfort within the force.
In this situation, professional officers believe it is essential to take necessary steps to restore trust within the force.
Creating a sense of security is essential
Security analysts say the new government should prioritise three immediate steps to control the law and order situation: restructuring the police force, launching effective operations against criminals and illegal weapons, and showing zero tolerance toward extortion rackets.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on Wednesday that a list of extortionists and armed criminals is being prepared and operations will begin soon.
He said the government’s main goal is to improve the law and order situation in the country, establish the rule of law and restore a sense of security among the people.
According to Tawohidul Haque, a teacher at the Institute of Social Welfare and Research at University of Dhaka and a crime analyst, the government must ensure that no one can engage in criminal activities by using political power.
He said when their party comes to power, many people view it as an opportunity for extortion, land grabbing and illegal earnings. This must be stopped.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he added that mob violence must be stopped at any cost, and creating a sense of security among ordinary people is extremely important.