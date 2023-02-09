Free, fair elections ensured during AL’s tenures: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the parliament that Awami League government has proved that elections were held in a free, fair and neutral manner during its tenures and nobody can raise question over it.

“We’ve been able to prove that free, fair and neutral elections can only be expected during the tenure of Awami League government,” she said.

To this connection, she referred to the Rangpur city corporation (RpCC) election and recently held by-election in six parliamentary constituencies.

The Leader of the House said this while taking part in the discussion on the thanksgiving motion of the president’s speech at the Jatiya Sangsad with speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.