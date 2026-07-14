Exam to be retaken if necessary, full marks for erroneous Physics questions: Edu Minister

Due to errors in the physics questions of the HSC exam, students will receive full marks.

In centres where issues have occurred, re-examinations will be conducted if necessary.

With such assurances, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has requested the protesting students to leave the streets and return to their study tables.

In response to two supplementary questions in the National Parliament today, Tuesday, amidst ongoing student protests in Dhaka and other places, the Education Minister provided this assurance.

Regarding the decision to hold exams yesterday despite adverse weather conditions, he mentioned that the responsible authorities had anticipated good weather, hence the exams were maintained.

Acknowledging mistakes in questions 6 and 7 of the physics exam, the Education Minister stated that students would be given full marks for these questions.