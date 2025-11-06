IRI pre-election assessment report
July Charter implementation among 8 recommendations made
US-based research organisation International Republican Institute (IRI) has made eight recommendations in an effort to ensure that the upcoming national election in February is peaceful and credible.
IRI outlined their suggestions in a pre-election assessment report released from Washington on Wednesday.
According to the IRI report, as Bangladesh prepares for its 13th parliamentary election, the Election Commission and the interim government have taken several commendable steps.
However, the pre-election environment remains fragile despite these efforts. The report points to isolated incidents of political violence, concerns over the neutrality of local administration, and lingering distrust toward security forces.
To maintain public confidence, continued communication and regular dialogue with political and civil society stakeholders are essential.
The IRI sent a pre-election assessment mission to Bangladesh, consisting of international policy and election experts. The team visited the country from 20 to 24 October to assess the overall situation. Their goal was to evaluate the electoral environment and the prospects for democratic renewal. During the visit, they met with representatives from the Election Commission, political parties, the interim government, and civil society organisations. In total, they held 21 meetings involving 59 participants.
Change in political landscape
The IRI reports said the emergence of youth-led parties and the expected significant turnout of first-time voters, including diaspora members, signal a potential shift in political engagement and the continued influence of youth activism on Bangladesh’s democratic renewal.
However, challenges persist as political parties’ candidate selection processes lack transparency, women remain underrepresented, and concerns are mounting that the growing appeal of extremist movements and hardline groups could embolden intolerant narratives and erode Bangladesh’s secular political foundations.
The trajectory of the July National Charter and the extent to which political parties institutionalise democratic norms, including those advanced by the student movement, will determine the direction of Bangladesh’s transition, it read.
The report further said, as Bangladesh moves toward the expected February 2026 elections, the coming months will reveal whether the promise of the post-uprising reform movement can be institutionalised through credible and peaceful polls. The Interim Government’s success will depend on its ability to maintain neutrality, ensure security, and advance the National Consensus Commission’s reform agenda toward tangible implementation.
The July National Charter provides a blueprint for democratic renewal, but much of its realization will rest on the next parliament’s political will. Sustained dialogue, transparent election administration, and credible participation by political parties will be essential to mitigate polarization and reinforce confidence in the transition, it added.
Eight recommendations ahead of election
The mission offers the following recommendations for consideration by the Election Commission, government institutions, political parties, and other electoral stakeholders. IRI said if implemented during the remaining pre-election period and beyond, these measures could help advance credible and peaceful elections.
Finalise implementation of July Charter
Political parties should commit to finalizing and operationalizing the July National Charter, including clarifying timelines, resolving outstanding differences over specific provisions, and publicly affirming their intent to uphold its democratic reforms.
The Interim Government and the Election Commission should work jointly with political parties to establish a clear, legally sound framework for conducting the referendum on the July Charter.
Decisions regarding the sequencing and timing of the referendum should be guided by transparent legal interpretation and broad political consensus. Clear and consistent communication with the public about the referendum’s purpose, process, and implications will be essential to maintaining confidence in both the reform agenda and the electoral process.
Strengthen civic education, support democratic reform
Robust civic education initiatives are essential to ensure public understanding of the July Charter. The Election Commission, political parties, media, and relevant institutions should prioritize nationwide efforts to educate voters on the content and implications of proposed reforms, including constitutional changes and electoral procedures.
Civic education efforts should be broad-based, accessible, and tailored to reach first-time voters, youth, women, and marginalized communities.
Encourage women’s political participation
Women remain underrepresented in all facets of political life. Political parties should ensure the protection of women’s rights and elevate women’s leadership by actively recruiting women candidates, providing leadership training, and supporting participation beyond reserved seats.
Parties should also engage more women, both as candidates and as voters in the electoral process.
Ensure transparent candidate selection process
Political parties should strengthen internal democratic practices by ensuring candidate selection processes are transparent, systematic, and free from coercion or favoritism.
Parties should mitigate local-level violence during nomination periods and safeguard women’s participation as candidates and campaigners.
Coordinate security planning
The Election Commission should enhance coordination with the military and police to proactively de-escalate local tensions and prevent election-related violence.
Joint planning, clear communication protocols, and integrated response mechanisms are essential to maintain public safety and reinforce voter confidence throughout the election period.
Enhance transparency and credibility in citizen election observation
The Election Commission should publish clear and accessible criteria for accrediting citizen observer organizations, including eligibility requirements, evaluation standards, and review timelines.
In cases of rejection, written explanations should be provided to strengthen accountability and foster trust.
Accredited citizen observers should publicly reaffirm their commitment to neutrality and non-partisanship to ensure that observation efforts are credible and independent.
The Commission should host periodic briefings with accredited observer groups to share updates, address concerns, and reinforce best practices ahead of election day.
Foster transparency in political financing
The Election Commission should propose legal amendments mandating public access to information on political fundraising and campaign expenditures. Such reforms would allow citizens, media, and civil society to monitor financial flows and assess compliance with electoral regulations.
Clear penalties for violations, including non-disclosure or misreporting of funds, should be established and reinforced. Independent audits and civil society monitoring should be encouraged to promote accountability and public trust.
Promote a free, independent, and trustworthy information environment during elections
Media outlets should uphold professional standards of neutrality and avoid partisan bias in election coverage. Editorial independence must be protected, and journalists should operate free from political or economic pressure.
Civil society and the Election Commission should collaborate on voter-education initiatives to help citizens identify false or misleading information and understand the impact of online behavior on democratic processes.