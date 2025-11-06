July Charter implementation among 8 recommendations made

US-based research organisation International Republican Institute (IRI) has made eight recommendations in an effort to ensure that the upcoming national election in February is peaceful and credible.

IRI outlined their suggestions in a pre-election assessment report released from Washington on Wednesday.

According to the IRI report, as Bangladesh prepares for its 13th parliamentary election, the Election Commission and the interim government have taken several commendable steps.

However, the pre-election environment remains fragile despite these efforts. The report points to isolated incidents of political violence, concerns over the neutrality of local administration, and lingering distrust toward security forces.

To maintain public confidence, continued communication and regular dialogue with political and civil society stakeholders are essential.