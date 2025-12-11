How did two departing advisers perform in government?

The day before the schedule for the 13th National Parliamentary Election was announced, the two student-representative advisers resigned. Yesterday, Wednesday evening, Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain submitted their resignation letters to the Chief Adviser.

Asif Mahmud had been in the interim government since 8 August 2024, the day the government was formed. He was in charge of the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Mahfuj Alam was initially the Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser. He was appointed on 28 August last year. On 10 November last year, he took oath as an adviser, though he was not given any ministerial portfolio at the time. After Nahid Islam resigned in February this year, he was assigned as the Information Adviser.

Altogether, Asif Mahmud served 15 months as adviser, and Mahfuj Alam served 13 months. This has prompted the question that how did they perform during their stay in government? The question arises because the student leaders who led the July mass uprising had spoken of a “new settlement.”

People had hoped that advisers emerging from the leadership of the mass uprising would at least take new initiatives to reduce irregularities, corruption, and waste. That they would avoid nepotism and prioritise the national interest by resisting pressure from vested groups.