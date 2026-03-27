UPDF (Democratic) coordinator shot dead in Khagrachhari
A leader of the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) Democratic has been shot dead by unidentified assailants in Panchhari upazila of Khagrachhari. The incident took place around 8:30 am on Friday in the Ultachhari union of the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Nitidatta Chakma, 40, who served as the coordinator of the organisation in Panchhari upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Panchhari Police Station, Md Ferdous Wahid, said Nitidatta Chakma was shot in the Sutakarmapara area of Ultachhari union in the morning.
Before police could reach the scene, local residents rescued him and took him to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital, where physicians declared him dead.
UPDF (Democratic) has blamed the UPDF faction led by Prasit Khisa for the killing. However, no leaders or activists of the organisation agreed to speak on record.
The UPDF faction led by Prasit Khisa has denied the allegation. When contacted, one of its spokespersons, Angya Marma, said, “This happened due to internal issues within their own group. Our organisation is in no way involved.