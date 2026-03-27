UPDF (Democratic) coordinator shot dead in Khagrachhari

A leader of the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) Democratic has been shot dead by unidentified assailants in Panchhari upazila of Khagrachhari. The incident took place around 8:30 am on Friday in the Ultachhari union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Nitidatta Chakma, 40, who served as the coordinator of the organisation in Panchhari upazila.