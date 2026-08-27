National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 50th death anniversary being observed
The 50th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam is being observed across the country today with various programmes paying rich tribute to the poet and his enduring contributions to Bangla literature and culture.
On 29 August, 1976 (12th Bhadra, 1383 in the Bangla calendar), the poet breathed his last at the then PG Hospital, now Bangladesh Medical University, in Dhaka. He was buried with state honours beside the Dhaka University Central Mosque.
In Bangladesh, the poet's death anniversary is observed on 27 August (12th Bhadra) according to the Bangla calendar.
The BNP government has declared the period from 25 May, 2026 to 25 May, 2027 as Nazrul Barsho (Nazrul Year) to commemorate the 127th birth anniversary of the poet.
Marking the 50th death anniversary, Dhaka University, Bangla Academy, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Kabi Nazrul Institute and various other institutions, political parties, socio-cultural and professional organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes.
The programmes include placing wreaths at the poet's grave, discussions, poetry and song recitations, and staging dramas based on his literary works.
A Khatme Quran was held after Fajr prayers at the Masjidul Jamiya, the central mosque of Dhaka University.
At 6:30am, teachers, students, officers and employees of the university, led by the vice-chancellor, gathered at the foot of Aparajeyo Bangla and proceeded in a procession to the poet's grave.
They placed wreaths at the grave and paid their respects to the poet. A discussion will be held at the open stage on the grave premises, with the vice-chancellor in the chair. Professor Dr Tariq Manjur, director of the Nazrul Research Centre, will deliver the commemorative lecture.
Meanwhile, the Kabi Nazrul Institute will organise a discussion titled "Immortal Nazrul", along with a doa mahfil and performances of Hamd and Naat.
Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and various private television channels and radio stations are broadcasting special programmes marking the occasion.
Nazrul bearing the nick name Dukhu Mia was born on 11th Jaisthya of 1306 in the Bangla calendar in Churulia village of Bardhaman district in West Bengal, India. His father was Kazi Faqeer Ahmed and mother was Zahida Khatun.
The nation drew inspiration from Nazrul's poems and songs during the Liberation War in 1971 and subsequent democratic movements and struggles.
Nazrul wrote more than 3,000 songs and composed many of them, which are collectively known as Nazrul Geeti or Nazrul Sangeet.
He developed his literary skills while working with theatrical groups and later served in the British Indian Army. After leaving the army, he became a journalist in Kolkata, then known as Calcutta, and emerged as a strong opponent of British colonial rule.
Through his poetry and writings, Nazrul voiced revolutionary ideas. His celebrated works include "Bidrohi" (The Rebel) and "Bhangar Gaan" (The Song of Destruction), while his publication "Dhumketu" (The Comet) also reflected his anti-colonial views. His activities in the Indian independence movement led to repeated imprisonment by the British authorities. While in prison, he wrote "Rajbandir Jabanbandi" (Deposition of a Political Prisoner).
In 1942, at the age of 43, Nazrul began suffering from an unknown illness that gradually affected his speech and memory.
Nazrul came to Dhaka with his family from Kolkata on 24 May, 1972, at the initiative of the Bangladesh government and was provided a residence in Dhanmondi.
The Bangladesh government granted him citizenship on 18 February, 1976, and he was awarded the prestigious Ekushey Padak in the same year.
The poet died later that year and was laid to rest beside the Dhaka University Central Mosque, where people continue to pay tribute to him as the nation's symbol of rebellion, equality and humanism.