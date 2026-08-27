National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 50th death anniversary being observed

The 50th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam is being observed across the country today with various programmes paying rich tribute to the poet and his enduring contributions to Bangla literature and culture.

On 29 August, 1976 (12th Bhadra, 1383 in the Bangla calendar), the poet breathed his last at the then PG Hospital, now Bangladesh Medical University, in Dhaka. He was buried with state honours beside the Dhaka University Central Mosque.

In Bangladesh, the poet's death anniversary is observed on 27 August (12th Bhadra) according to the Bangla calendar.