Cleaning and renovation underway at former President’s Gulshan home

Following the resignation of Md. Shahabuddin from the presidency, cleaning and renovation work is underway at his private residence in Dhaka's Gulshan.

The ground-floor sitting area is being repainted, while the furniture is being cleaned. Md. Shahabuddin owns an apartment on the fifth floor of the building.

According to the building's management staff, the work is being carried out in preparation for his possible return within the next few days.

A visit to the house on Road 123 in Gulshan on Saturday morning found several journalists outside the residence, though no members of the law enforcement agencies were seen.