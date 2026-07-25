Cleaning and renovation underway at former President’s Gulshan home
Following the resignation of Md. Shahabuddin from the presidency, cleaning and renovation work is underway at his private residence in Dhaka's Gulshan.
The ground-floor sitting area is being repainted, while the furniture is being cleaned. Md. Shahabuddin owns an apartment on the fifth floor of the building.
According to the building's management staff, the work is being carried out in preparation for his possible return within the next few days.
A visit to the house on Road 123 in Gulshan on Saturday morning found several journalists outside the residence, though no members of the law enforcement agencies were seen.
Inside the premises, drivers of other tenants were carrying out routine maintenance on their vehicles.
The building manager Kabir Hossain told Prothom Alo, "We do not know for certain when Sir (Md. Shahabuddin) will arrive. We have been instructed to keep everything clean and tidy. We are working accordingly. Sir may return home within the next few days."
There is a sitting room located next to the parking area on the ground floor, furnished with several sofas and a table covered with plastic sheets. Several paint cans were placed on one side of the room. Preparations are underway to scrape off the old paint before applying a fresh coat.
Kabir Hossain said, the painting would be done first, followed by the cleaning of the sofas. The space is being prepared with the expectation that people will come and sit here.
Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned as president on Friday. It is expected that he will return to his private residence in Gulshan following his resignation.
Although those responsible for managing the property could not confirm exactly when he will arrive.
Nonetheless, the ongoing cleaning and renovation work suggests that necessary preparations are being made in anticipation of his return.
Currently, the workers are refurbishing the ground-floor sitting area.
On Friday afternoon, Md. Shahabuddin sent his signed resignation letter to the Speaker of the National Parliament, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad. After receiving the letter, the Speaker announced the matter during a press conference at the oath-taking room of the Parliament building. Then the Speaker declared that, in accordance with the Constitution, he would assume the responsibilities of the presidency.
Md. Shahabuddin stepped down nearly one year and nine months before the end of his five-year term, citing ill health as the reason for his resignation.
He was sworn in as Bangladesh's 22nd president on April 24, 2023, after being elected unopposed with the nomination of the Awami League. His term was due to expire in April 2028, but he is leaving Bangabhaban about 21 months before completing it.
According to relevant sources, Md. Shahabuddin is expected to move into his own home in Dhaka’s Gulshan after leaving Bangabhaban. Preparations have been underway at the house for the past few days to make it ready for occupancy, and the family's essential belongings have already been moved there.