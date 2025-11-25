Referendum to feature coloured ballots, postal voting
The referendum on implementing the July National Charter will be held on the same day as the upcoming national parliamentary election. The advisory council of the interim government has approved the draft Referendum Ordinance with this provision.
The referendum will consist of a single question covering four issues, and ballots will be colour-printed. Like the national election, postal ballots will be available for four categories of citizens, including expatriates.
The meeting of the advisory council was held today, Tuesday, at the office of the chief adviser in Tejgaon in Dhaka, with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
Later, at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul, Election Commission secretariat Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, and chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media on the Referendum Ordinance and other matters discussed in the meeting.
Earlier, on 13 November, chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus addressed the nation, outlining various issues including the implementation mechanism for the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform).
Prior to that address, the Advisory Council had approved the “July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order, 2025.”
President Mohammed Shahabuddin later issued the order, which states that the national parliamentary election and the referendum on implementing the July National Charter will be held on the same day.
This order gives the July National Charter its legal foundation.