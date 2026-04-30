Shamima Parveen made first woman SP in Dhaka, 11 more officials transferred

For the first time, a woman has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Dhaka.

New SP Shamima Parveen is the wife of Khulna-3 Member of Parliament and ruling party whip in the 13th parliament, Rokibul Islam.

Today, Thursday, a total of 12 senior police officers, including Shamima, have been transferred to different parts of the country.

Among them are six Superintendents of Police (SP) and six officers of the rank of Additional Deputy Inspector General (Additional DIG).