Shamima Parveen made first woman SP in Dhaka, 11 more officials transferred
For the first time, a woman has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Dhaka.
New SP Shamima Parveen is the wife of Khulna-3 Member of Parliament and ruling party whip in the 13th parliament, Rokibul Islam.
Today, Thursday, a total of 12 senior police officers, including Shamima, have been transferred to different parts of the country.
Among them are six Superintendents of Police (SP) and six officers of the rank of Additional Deputy Inspector General (Additional DIG).
They were transferred through separate notifications issued today, Thursday by the Police-1 branch of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The notifications were signed, by order of the President, by Deputy Secretary Tausif Ahmed.
According to the notifications, Shamima Parveen of Police Headquarters has been posted as SP of Dhaka district. The current SP of Dhaka district, Md Mizanur Rahman, has been transferred as SP of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).
Bagerhat SP Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury has been transferred as SP of Chattogram Range, and DMP Deputy Commissioner (of SP rank) Hasan Mohammad Naser Rikabdar has been made SP of Bagerhat.
In another separate notification, Commandant (SP) of the In-Service Training Centre in Satkhira, Md Mokbul Hossain, has been posted to the same position in Kushtia. Commander (Additional DIG) of Dhaka Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-12, Md Iqbal, has been transferred as Commander (Additional DIG) of Dhaka APBn-5. Additional DIG of Highway Police, Md Enamul Kabir, has been made Commander of Dhaka APBn-12. Commander (Additional DIG) of Dhaka APBn-13, Mohammad Sihab Qaiser Khan, has been transferred as Additional DIG of PBI.
RAB Directors (Additional DIG) Mohammad Kamruzzaman and Md Khalidul Haque Howlader have been made Joint Commissioners of DMP.
DMP Deputy Commissioner (Supernumerary Additional DIG) Mohammad Robiul Hossain Bhuiyan has been made SP of the Naval Police (Supernumerary Additional DIG). Additional SP (Supernumerary SP) of APBn, Nusrat Jahan Mukta, has been made Additional SP (Supernumerary SP) of SB.
The notifications said that the orders, issued in the public interest, will take immediate effect.