Bangladesh condemns resumption of Israeli aggression in Gaza
Bangladesh has expressed its strongest condemnation and profound concerns over the resumption of Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip.
The attack has resulted in extensive loss of innocent civilian lives, including children and women, and the further deterioration of the already dire humanitarian situation in the region, said Bangladesh foreign ministry in a statement on Wednesday.
It said that this renewed cycle of violence represents a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and a grievous disregard for established ceasefire agreements.
Bangladesh unequivocally denounces the Israeli occupation forces’ continued indiscriminate airstrikes on densely populated civilian areas, which have exacerbated human suffering and inflicted devastating consequences upon the defenseless Palestinian population.
“The Government of Bangladesh urges Israel to immediately cease all military operations, exercise maximum restraint, and respect its obligations under international humanitarian law,” read the statement.
Bangladesh further calls upon the international community, particularly the United Nations to take urgent and decisive measures to ensure the cessation of hostilities, protect civilian lives, and facilitate the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza.
In line with its principled position on justice and human rights, Bangladesh reaffirmed its unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine along the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Bangladesh also underlined the necessity of resuming dialogue aimed at a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East, which remains a cornerstone for ensuring regional and global stability.
Bangladesh called upon all parties to prioritize the path of diplomacy and peaceful means to end the senseless violence and suffering that continue to afflict the Palestinian people.
Bangladesh remained committed to working with the international community towards achieving a durable solution to the Palestinian question that is consistent with the principles of international law, United Nations resolutions, and the aspirations of the Palestinian people for peace, dignity, and justice.