RAB gets new DG, DMP new commissioner
The authorities have reconstituted the top positions of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Wednesday.
AKM Shahidur Rahman has been appointed as Director General of RAB. He will replace additional Inspector General of Police Md. Harun Ar Rashid.
Meanwhile Md. Mainul Hasan will replace Habibur Rahman as the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
The new appointments were announced in the notification of the public security division of the home ministry today.
Earlier on Tuesday night, Mainul Islam was appointed as Inspector General of Police (IGP).
He was the commandant (additional IGP) of police traffic and driving school.