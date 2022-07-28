Petrobangla to get Tk 20b to import LNG

The finance ministry has given its consent to provide Tk 20 billion to the Petrobangla from Gas Development Fund (GDF) to import liquefied natural gas (LNG), reports UNB.

An official order, a copy of it obtained by UNB, reveals that as per proposal of the energy division, the finance ministry agreed to provide the fund as loan to the state-owned Petrobangla.

The approval from the finance ministry came against the backdrop of the severe fund crisis the Petrobangla has been facing following the excessive price hike of gas in the international market as a fall out of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The price of LNG has crossed US$39 per MMBtu from below US$10 after the Russia-Ukraine war began on 24 February 2022.