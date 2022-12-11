Speaker a bit surprised: Rumeen Farhana

The MPs who tendered the resignations themselves are -- Md. Aminul Islam from Chapainawabganj-2, Md. Mosharrof Hossain from Bogura-4, Golam Mohammad Siraj from Bogura-6 and Zahidur Rahman from Thakurgaon-3 and Rumeen Farhana, a lawmaker from reserved seats.
Two MPs -- Md Harunur Rashid from Chapainawabganj-3 and Abdus Sattar from Brahmanbaria-2 -- could not submit the resignation letters in person as one of them is abroad while another person is sick.
"The speaker was a bit surprised. Everything has been done in an amicable atmosphere," she said.
The resignation letter said an extreme autocratic rule is prevailing in the country.
They are stepping down from their respective constituency from 10 December, protesting against the undemocratic activities of the government, repression on dissents, mass arrest, enforced disappearances, killings, violation of human rights, suppression of freedom of speech and voting rights, it added.
The letter further read that the BNP lawmakers expressed solidarity with the decision of the party and the demand of the masses.