President delivers speech amidst chaos, opposition parties protest with placards and stage a walkout
Speaker Hafiz Uddin invited President Md Sahabuddin to give a speech. At this time, opposition party Jamaat's members of parliament stood up in protest.
They were seen holding placards. The placards had slogans like ‘Treachery with July will not be tolerated’, ‘Stop betraying July’, among others.
The Speaker called on everyone to remain calm.
The President then entered the parliamentary session. He sat next to the Speaker. Jamaat's opposition members of parliament continued to make noise in the parliament.
Amidst this, President Md Sahabuddin began his speech. During his speech, the Prime Minister and BNP members of parliament were seen banging on the tables. Members of parliament from the opposition walked out.