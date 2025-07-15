Teesta Master Plan implementation to begin in 2026: Rizwana

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said the implementation of the Teesta Master Plan project will begin in 2026.



"The present interim government is working sincerely to implement the Teesta Master Plan. We are hopeful that it will be possible to start the project by 2026," she said.



Syeda Rizwana Hasan told reporters after visiting the Teesta river erosion-affected areas in Panjarbhanga area of Kawnia upazila of Rangpur amidst inclement weather on Tuesday afternoon.



She said, "Teesta Master Plan is a large and long-term project. The previous government took the initiative to implement the plan without giving importance to the opinions of the people living on the banks of the river."