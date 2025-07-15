Teesta Master Plan implementation to begin in 2026: Rizwana
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said the implementation of the Teesta Master Plan project will begin in 2026.
"The present interim government is working sincerely to implement the Teesta Master Plan. We are hopeful that it will be possible to start the project by 2026," she said.
Syeda Rizwana Hasan told reporters after visiting the Teesta river erosion-affected areas in Panjarbhanga area of Kawnia upazila of Rangpur amidst inclement weather on Tuesday afternoon.
She said, "Teesta Master Plan is a large and long-term project. The previous government took the initiative to implement the plan without giving importance to the opinions of the people living on the banks of the river."
"However, the present government is working on implementing the Teesta Master Plan in consultation with the people of Teesta river banks. We are hopeful that the project implementation work will start by 2026," the adviser added.
The Teesta Master Plan is being worked on keeping in mind that the people of the Teesta river banks will not be victims of erosion in the future. At the same time, the interim government is working to prevent river erosion effectively, she continued.
Director General (DG) Water Development Board Engineer Md Enayet Ullah, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources Mobashsherul Islam, Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rabiul Islam, Chief Engineer of WDB's Rangpur Zone Engineer Md Mahbubur Rahman and other officials were present at that time.