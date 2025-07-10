Bangladeshi expats to vote by postal ballot in next election: EC

The election commission has announced that expatriate Bangladeshis will be able to cast their votes through the postal ballot system in the upcoming parliamentary election.

“The final decision was made over the votes of expatriate Bangladeshis. Inshallah the expatriates will vote this time. The voting system will be the postal balloting,” said election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah after a meeting of the commission.

Chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin presided over the meeting held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

In the process of the out of country voting (OCV), Sanaullah said, an expatriate will require online registration first to exercise voting right through the postal balloting system in the election.