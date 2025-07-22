Milestone School tragedy: Father injured while picking son from school, admitted to hospital

His wife, Sharmin Islam, a biology lecturer at the same branch of Milestone College, was teaching in a nearby building when the crash occurred.

Speaking to Prothom Alo late last night, Sharmin recounted the terrifying moment: “There was a sudden, deafening sound. None of us imagined it was a plane crash. We ran downstairs and saw smoke and flames everywhere.”

Sharmin said she saw that the aircraft had hit the building where her son’s class was being held. She soon found Mukul, badly injured and bleeding from the chest.

“We were completely disoriented. There was fire near the main gate, so rescuers had to cut the side grills to evacuate the children. Many of them were badly burned,” she said.