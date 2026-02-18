3 priorities set by new government

The first meeting of the cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

This meeting of the cabinet, consisting of members and advisors from the new cabinet led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, took place at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon.

In the meeting, the new government initially set three priorities and decided to implement them.

The three priorities are controlling the prices of essential commodities, improving the law and order situation, and maintaining a normal supply of electricity and energy.

The meeting started around three in the afternoon under the presidency of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, with the members and advisors of the new cabinet. Following this, the new Prime Minister held a meeting with the secretaries.