Pay commission proposal: Minimum salary for govt employees Tk 20,000, maximum Tk 160,000
The new pay structure for government officials and employees proposes salary increases ranging from 100 to 147 per cent.
Under the proposal, the minimum salary, at the 20th and lowest grade, will be Tk 20,000, while the maximum salary, at the first and highest grade, will be Tk 160,000.
The total number of pay grades will remain unchanged at 20.
These details have been learned from sources within the 21-member pay commission, headed by former finance secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan.
The commission is scheduled to submit its report to the chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna at 5:00 pm today, Wednesday.
Sources said that, in preparing the report, the commission considered opinions from 7.8 million participants collected through an online survey. Views on inflation, living standards and related issues were taken into account.
The commission has recommended partial implementation of the new pay structure from 1 January 2026, with full implementation from 1 July 2026, the first day of the 2026–27 fiscal year.
According to the sources, the Baishakhi allowance for government officials and employees is proposed to be increased from 20 per cent to 50 per cent.
Until now, a transport allowance was available only to employees in grades 11 to 20. The new pay commission has recommended extending this allowance to employees from grade 10 to grade 20.
In addition to serving government employees, pensioners will also see a substantial increase in pension rates.
Pensioners currently receiving less than Tk 20,000 per month will see an increase of around 100 per cent. Those receiving Tk 20,000 to Tk 40,000 per month will receive a 75 per cent increase, while those receiving more than Tk 40,000 per month will see a 55 per cent increase.
For pensioners aged over 75, the commission has recommended a medical allowance of Tk 10,000. At present, medical allowances are set at Tk 8,000, varying by age. For pensioners aged under 55, a medical allowance of Tk 5,000 has been proposed.
The commission has recommended a comparatively lower house rent allowance for government employees in grades 1 to 10, while higher rates will apply to those in grades 11 to 20.
It has also been learned that, after submission of this report for civilian public servants, separate pay commissions will be finalised for the armed forces and the judiciary.