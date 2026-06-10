Court acquits cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima in marriage case
Cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana Tammi have been acquitted in a case filed against them, as the court found that the allegations were not proven.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka, Jashita Islam delivered the verdict on Wednesday. Lawyers from both the plaintiff and defence sides confirmed the matter.
Nasir and Tamima were present in court during the verdict announcement.
The case was filed by Rakib Hasan, who alleged that Tamima married Nasir in February 2021 while still in a marital relationship with him.
On 6 May, after concluding arguments from both sides, the court fixed 10 June for the verdict, which was delivered today.
Defence lawyer Azizur Rahman said the court acquitted Nasir and Tamima of the charges, adding that there is no longer any scope to claim their marriage was illegal. He said they are satisfied with the verdict.
On the other hand, plaintiff’s lawyer Ishrat Hasan said they were denied justice and they will appeal.
Former national team cricketer Nasir married Tamima on 14 February 2021 at a restaurant in Uttara, Dhaka. Ten days later, on 24 February, Rakib filed the lawsuit, alleging that Tamima married Nasir without divorcing him first.
After investigation, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted a charge sheet against them on 30 September 2021. The court framed charges against the couple on 7 February 2022.