Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins 2 Jun

UNB
Dhaka
Rush of advance train ticket seekers at the Kamalapur railway stationFile photo

The sale of advance train tickets for Eid holidaymakers will start online from 2 June.

The commuters have to purchase their tickets online and though mobile apps, said Director General of Bangladesh Railway Sardar Sahadat Ali while speaking at a press briefing held at the conference room of the Rail Bhaban over railways’ preparation on the occasion of Eid on Tuesday.

The ticket for 12 June will be available on 2 June, for 13 June on 3 June, 14 June on 4 June and the tickets for 15 June and 16 June will be available on 5 June and 6 June respectively.

Those sales of tickets will start at 8 am for western region and at 2 pm for the eastern region of the country, he said.

Railway Minister Zillul Hakim, deputy secretary Toufique Imam and Additional Director General of Bangladesh Railway Md Arifuzzaman were present there.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh