Eid-ul-Azha: Advance train ticket sale begins 2 Jun
The sale of advance train tickets for Eid holidaymakers will start online from 2 June.
The commuters have to purchase their tickets online and though mobile apps, said Director General of Bangladesh Railway Sardar Sahadat Ali while speaking at a press briefing held at the conference room of the Rail Bhaban over railways’ preparation on the occasion of Eid on Tuesday.
The ticket for 12 June will be available on 2 June, for 13 June on 3 June, 14 June on 4 June and the tickets for 15 June and 16 June will be available on 5 June and 6 June respectively.
Those sales of tickets will start at 8 am for western region and at 2 pm for the eastern region of the country, he said.
Railway Minister Zillul Hakim, deputy secretary Toufique Imam and Additional Director General of Bangladesh Railway Md Arifuzzaman were present there.