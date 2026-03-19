Bangladesh joins IMO session on Middle East crisis
Bangladesh participated in the 36th Extraordinary Session of the IMO Council expressing concern over maritime safety risks amid the Middle East crisis and urging diplomatic efforts to ensure secure and uninterrupted global shipping.
The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) convened the session to deliberate on the evolving situation in the Middle East and its implications for global maritime safety and security.
The Bangladesh delegation was led by Deputy High Commissioner Dr Nazrul Islam, according to a press release issued by Bangladesh High Commission in London.
In his intervention, he expressed Bangladesh’s deep concern for the safety, security and welfare of all seafarers, including Bangladeshi nationals serving aboard vessels operating in the affected regions.
Bangladesh reiterated its support for the uninterrupted and lawful navigation of vessels in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
The delegation also urged all concerned parties to engage meaningfully to resolve the ongoing crisis through constructive dialogue and diplomatic efforts.