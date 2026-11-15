Tarique Rahman asks BNP, its 3 affiliated organisations to remain active on the streets

The BNP has decided to remain active with political programmes in the field, not as a counteraction or precautionary measure against anyone, but with December, the month of victory, ahead.

Alongside the party, its affiliated organisations, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal, will also carry out separate programmes throughout the month. Through this, the top leadership of the BNP aims to keep the party and its affiliated organisations active and invigorated organisationally.

This decision was made during a nearly two-hour meeting today, Sunday, at the Prime Minister's office in the National Assembly with the Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, as well as the top leaders of the party and its three affiliated organisations.