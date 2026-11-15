Tarique Rahman asks BNP, its 3 affiliated organisations to remain active on the streets
The BNP has decided to remain active with political programmes in the field, not as a counteraction or precautionary measure against anyone, but with December, the month of victory, ahead.
Alongside the party, its affiliated organisations, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal, will also carry out separate programmes throughout the month. Through this, the top leadership of the BNP aims to keep the party and its affiliated organisations active and invigorated organisationally.
This decision was made during a nearly two-hour meeting today, Sunday, at the Prime Minister's office in the National Assembly with the Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, as well as the top leaders of the party and its three affiliated organisations.
The meeting was attended by BNP's Acting Secretary-General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and the party's five Joint Secretary-Generals Shahid Uddin Chowdhury, Habib-Un-Nabi Khan Sohel, Khairul Kabir Khokon, Emran Saleh Prince, and Abdus Salam, along with leaders from the Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and the conveners and member secretaries of the Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP.
This decision by the ruling BNP comes amidst various activities by leaders and activitists of the Awami League whose activities now banned and its allied organisations in different parts of the country following Sheikh Hasina's announcement of returning to the country in December after taking asylum in India due to the July mass uprising.
According to meeting sources, Tarique Rahman instructed the BNP and its affiliated organisations to formulate separate programmes to remain active in the field. However, these programmes will not be counter-actions against any party or faction. Similarly, no programmes will be adopted similar to how the Awami League in the past tried to thwart BNP programmes by setting up guards in neighborhoods.
The meeting sources revealed plans to implement protests, rallies, sit-in programmes, or cultural activities as political programmes. The BNP and its three affiliated organisations will independently announce these programmes.
Additionally, BNP-affiliated professional organisations have also been directed to remain active in the field by announcing separate programmes.
After a long period of opposition politics and movements and coming to power, the BNP now wants to increase organisational activities of the party and its allied organisations.
Especially centered around the month of victory, the party's leadership has planned to keep leaders and workers active in the field through ongoing political programmes.
When asked about this, BNP's Acting Secretary-General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told Prothom Alo, "It's nothing special. We will have programmes similar to those we usually give during the month of victory in December."