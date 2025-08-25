BIGM does not provide accounts despite receiving government grants

The organisation is neither a government body nor an autonomous one. Yet, it has been receiving millions of taka in grants from the government treasury for years. It provides no account for this huge sum of money.

An investigation by Prothom Alo reveals that the organisation is primarily run by retired bureaucrats and has become their 'rehabilitation centre'. They take money from the government but do not provide any accounts back to the government.

The organisation's name is the Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM). Its website claims that BIGM is a public-private specialised institution under the Ministry of Public Administration. However, those involved say they have no accountability to the ministry.

In 2006, a few officials of the administration cadre established the Civil Service College, Dhaka. It was later renamed the Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM). This institution, affiliated with Dhaka University, offers master’s degrees and short-term courses on various topics, including good governance, administration, and human resource development.

According to the Ministry of Public Administration, BIGM receives an average of 100 million taka in grants each year. In the 2023-24 fiscal year, they were granted Tk 115 million, and in the recently concluded 2024-25 fiscal, they received Tk 125 million.