Government engaged in diplomatic efforts to extend expatriates’ visas: Shama Obaed

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed has said that due to the war situation, Bangladeshi expatriates facing complications with visas for travel to Middle Eastern countries are being assisted through diplomatic efforts by the government to extend the validity of visas.

She made the remarks while speaking to journalists today, Saturday noon, after visiting the Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex in Faridpur. Shama Obaed said that so far six Bangladeshis have been killed in the ongoing war in the Middle East, of whom the bodies of three have been brought back to the country. In this situation, the government remains alert and active to ensure that remittance earners can live and work safely abroad.

The State Minister said, “The war broke out in Middle East since BNP assumed responsibility. As a result, our expatriates living there are being affected. The current government is working day and night to ensure that the country’s economy and commodity prices remain at a tolerable level despite the war.”