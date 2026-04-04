Government engaged in diplomatic efforts to extend expatriates’ visas: Shama Obaed
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed has said that due to the war situation, Bangladeshi expatriates facing complications with visas for travel to Middle Eastern countries are being assisted through diplomatic efforts by the government to extend the validity of visas.
She made the remarks while speaking to journalists today, Saturday noon, after visiting the Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex in Faridpur. Shama Obaed said that so far six Bangladeshis have been killed in the ongoing war in the Middle East, of whom the bodies of three have been brought back to the country. In this situation, the government remains alert and active to ensure that remittance earners can live and work safely abroad.
The State Minister said, “The war broke out in Middle East since BNP assumed responsibility. As a result, our expatriates living there are being affected. The current government is working day and night to ensure that the country’s economy and commodity prices remain at a tolerable level despite the war.”
Commenting that fuel prices have increased in all countries except Bangladesh, she said, “Fuel prices have risen by 50 per cent even in the United States. In Singapore, Sri Lanka, India, and everywhere else, fuel prices have increased significantly. But in Bangladesh, fuel prices have not yet been increased. This is an achievement of the current government. We are trying to ensure that people at all levels can live well.”
“People must think in the long term. If we consider our future, then some adjustment in fuel prices may be necessary. That too must be done while keeping people in a safe position,” she added.
Shama Obaed further said, “Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman first opened the labor market in Saudi Arabia by sending workers there. Following that continuity, whenever the BNP government has been in power, we have maintained good relations with all Middle Eastern countries. As a result, even during the war, countries including Iran are treating Bangladesh as a friendly nation. My expatriate brothers are safe in those countries. We are receiving the oil and gas we need through various channels without any crisis.”
Expressing dissatisfaction after visiting the Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex, the State Minister said, “I have visited this health complex before as well. Even then I found its condition poor. Seeing it today, I am deeply saddened. It does not meet any standard. There is a lack of necessary equipment and manpower here.”
At the time, Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamrul Hasan Molla, Superintendent of Police Md Nazrul Islam, Civil Surgeon Md Mahmudul Hasan, Nagarkanda Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Saiful Islam, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Nagarkanda circle) Mahmudul Hasan, former president of upazila BNP Habibur Rahman, general secretary Saifur Rahman, organising secretary Shawkat Ali, among others, were present.