Bangabandhu was jailed for waging language movement: PM Hasina

The premier was addressing the Ekushey Padak-2023 distribution ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here as the chief guest.

At the function, 19 eminent personalities and two organizations were given the padak (award) in recognition of their contributions to various fields.

Sheikh Hasina said she delivered an address after getting the report of the then intelligence branch of Pakistan highlighting the contribution of Bangabandhu to the language movement.

But many learned persons of the country at that time penned down many write-ups criticizing her massively, saying that she was telling the story making by her, she said.

She also added she never thought that this situation has to be faced in an independent country.

The prime minister said "Joy Bangla" slogan, which inspired the freedom fighters to make supreme sacrifice, and the historic 7 March speech were banned after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.