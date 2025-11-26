Govt appoints SPs for 64 districts through lottery
The interim government on Wednesday issued an order regarding the appointments of Superintendents of Police (SPs) for all 64 districts.
The appointment was finalised on Monday through a lottery system ahead of the upcoming 13th Jatiysa Sangsad (national parliament) elections at the residence of the chief adviser, Jamuna.
Acting IGP and DMP commissioner SM Sazzat Ali, senior home ministry officials, and representatives from the Chief Adviser’s Office were present.
According to police headquarters and home ministry officials, only officers from the 25th, 27th, and 28th BCS police batches - excluding those who previously served as SPs - were considered.
From this vetted list, 64 officers were selected by lottery. The SPs will be posted upon government approval.
Officials concerned said the lottery method was chosen to ensure transparency and prevent controversies surrounding election-time policing.
Upcoming reshuffles for DIGs and police station OCs are also expected to follow the same lottery-based system, with lists of qualified inspectors already prepared.