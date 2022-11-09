Shaheed Nur Hossain Day on Thursday

The martyrdom of Nur Hossain and others during the mass upsurge of late 1990s expedited the anti-autocracy movement.
In the face of the movement, the then autocratic ruler had to step down on 6 December in 1990.
Since then, the day is being observed every year as the Shaheed Nur Hossain Day.
Different socio-cultural and professional organisations as well as ruling Awami League have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day in a befitting manner.
Awami League's programmes to mark the day include placing of wreaths at Shaheed Nur Hossain Square at 7.30 am in city's Gulistan area and offering of special prayers seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of the slain Awami Jubo League leader.
President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day.
The '10 November ' is an important day in the history of restoring democracy in Bangladesh," the President said in his message.
On this day in 1987, Nur Hossain sacrificed his life while waging movement in the city streets against autocratic rule, he said, adding, "Today, I recall all the martyrs with respect, including Nur Hossain, who embraced martyrdom for the country's democracy".
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, recalled all martyrs, who embraced martyrdom for the country's democracy in 1987, with due respect on the Shaheed Nur Hossain Day.
The premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of all martyrs, including Nur Hossain, and convoyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families.
In a separate statement on Wednesday, Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader urged the people of all levels, including party units, associate bodies and like-minded organizations across the country, to observe the "Shaheed Nur Hossain Day" in a befitting manner following proper health rules.