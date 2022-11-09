Shaheed Nur Hossain Day on Thursday

Shaheed Nur Hossain Day, a red-letter day to restore democracy in the country, will be observed on Thursday in befitting manner, reports BSS.

On this day in 1987, Awami Jubo League leader Nur Hossain, who imprinted his bare chest and back with the slogans "Free democracy" and "Down with autocracy", embraced martyrdom in police firing during an anti-autocracy demonstration at Zero Point in the city, now known as Shaheed Nur Hossain Square.

Awami Jubo League leader Nurul Huda Babul and farmers' leader Aminul Huda Tito of Bajitpur in Kishoreganj district were also killed in police firing during the mass movement for restoration of democracy against autocratic rule.