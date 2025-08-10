New voters 45.71 lakh, total voters over 12.61 crore

According to the draft list, the total number of voters in the country is now 126,170,900 (12 crore 61 lakh 70 thousand 900) as of 30 June.

On Sunday afternoon, secretary Election Commission Secretariat, Akhtar Ahmed, presented these details of the draft voter list to journalists. Details of the updating process have been published in supplementary lists at all relevant upazila/thana Election Commission offices.

If anyone has any claims or objections regarding the draft list, they must submit these within the next 12 days. After resolving the claims and objections, the final voter list will be published on 31 August.