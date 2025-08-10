New voters 45.71 lakh, total voters over 12.61 crore
The Election Commission (EC) has published the draft voter list for the year 2025.
After the updating process, 4,571,216 (45 lakh 71 thousand 216) new voters (born on or before 1 January 2007) have been added to the list. At the same time, the names of 2,132,590 (21 lakh 32 thousand 590) deceased voters have been removed from the list.
According to the draft list, the total number of voters in the country is now 126,170,900 (12 crore 61 lakh 70 thousand 900) as of 30 June.
On Sunday afternoon, secretary Election Commission Secretariat, Akhtar Ahmed, presented these details of the draft voter list to journalists. Details of the updating process have been published in supplementary lists at all relevant upazila/thana Election Commission offices.
If anyone has any claims or objections regarding the draft list, they must submit these within the next 12 days. After resolving the claims and objections, the final voter list will be published on 31 August.
Among the voters included in the updating process, the number of women exceeds that of men. This time, the draft list includes the names of 2,76,762 female voters, while 1,870,203 male voters have been added. Additionally, 251 voters have been included under the hijra (third gender) category.
The Election Commission has already decided that those who will turn 18 years old between January of this year and 31 October will also be included in the voter list and will be eligible to vote in the upcoming election.
A supplementary list of these young voters will be published on or after 31 October. Overall, the number of voters nationwide will increase further in the upcoming national election.