Primary schools to reopen on 4 August
The authorities have decided to reopen the government primary schools across the country on 4 August.
However, the schools in 12 city corporations and all municipalities in Narsingdi district will remain shut for the time being.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the primary and mass education ministry and primary education directorate on Wednesday afternoon.
On 16 July, the government closed all the government primary schools, children welfare trust run primary schools and Bureau of Non-Formal Education run learning centres, until a further notice.
The decision was taken as students and job seekers were demonstrating at educational institutions across the country, demanding a rational reform in the quota system in government jobs.