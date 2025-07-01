Expanding Kamalapur Metrorail Tk 1.86b cost reduced after negotiation

The long-standing complications surrounding the extension of the Metrorail from Motijheel to Kamalapur are finally beginning to ease. The delays stemmed from the contractor’s demand for additional costs to install railway tracks, electrical systems, and signaling equipment on the 1.16-kilometre stretch.

However, after several rounds of negotiations, the proposed cost has been reduced by Tk 1.86 billion—roughly 29 per cent lower than the initial demand. The revised proposal of Tk 4.65 billion is now under review by the government.

Even if the contractor is appointed immediately, it will take around one and a half years for the extended section to become operational. Initially, authorities had hoped to launch operations by December this year.