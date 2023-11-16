Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 103rd time 

A Dhaka court on Thursday once again set 19 December as the deadline for the submission of the probe report in the murder case of the journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

With this, the deadline for submitting the probe report in the case has been deferred for the 103rd time.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was supposed to submit the report on Thursday, but as it failed to do so, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin fixed a new date for its submission.