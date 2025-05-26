Protesters seek removal of NBR chairman by Thursday
Leaders of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Reform Unity Council have demanded the removal of NBR chairman Abdur Rahman Khan.
Officials and employees involved in the movement under this platform claim that they raised the demand as a lack of trust and confidence in the chairman has developed among NBR officials.
The leaders of the Unity Council made this demand during a press conference held today, Monday. An ultimatum has been given to remove him by this Thursday.
In addition, the movement leaders have announced a continued non-cooperation with the NBR chairman.
Additional Tax Commissioner Monalisa Shahrin, Deputy Tax Commissioner Raisun Nesa, and NBR's Second Secretary Shahadat Jamil, addressed the press conference.
The protesting officials have pledged to work extra hours every day—three to four additional hours if necessary—to compensate for the revenue losses. The press conference also announced that a seminar titled “What Kind of NBR Do We Want” will be organised next month.
Earlier on Sunday night, the NBR officials suspended their pre-scheduled indefinite full-day work abstention across all NBR offices nationwide scheduled for today.
Before that, on Sunday afternoon, the Ministry of Finance stated that the ordinance regarding the NBR would be amended as needed through discussions by 31 July.
Prior to that announcement, however, the NBR Reform Unity Council had declared a new programme, which included a work stoppage in all customs and tax offices from 9:00am to 5:00pm starting today.
This prompted the Ministry of Finance to step in and issue a press statement assuring a suspension of the ordinance as part of a reconciliation effort.
On 12 May, the government issued an ordinance dissolving the NBR and the Internal Resources Division (IRD) and announced the formation of two new divisions: Revenue Policy and Revenue Administration.
This triggered the protests by NBR officials and employees. The movement has been ongoing not only at the NBR headquarters but also at Dhaka Customs House, Chattogram Port, Benapole, Bhomra land port, and other customs stations across the country under the banner of the NBR Reform Unity Council.
The Unity Council’s four main demands are: immediate repeal of the issued ordinance; removal of the current NBR chairman; public disclosure of the revenue reform advisory committee’s recommendations via website, and reform of the revenue system by considering input from business associations, civil society, political leaders, and all relevant stakeholders based on the proposed NBR draft and the advisory committee’s recommendations.