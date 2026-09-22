Buying Airbus aircraft important for advancing Bangladesh's relations with Europe: French ambassador

Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet noted that several years ago, after technical evaluation and discussions based on significance, Biman Bangladesh Airlines expressed interest in purchasing Airbus. Having Airbus in the fleet of Biman Bangladesh was important and advantageous for them. Major airlines worldwide include both types of aircraft in their fleets, using both Airbus and Boeing.

The French ambassador stated that one does not have to rely on a single company. Choices can be made by comparing the benefits of both. For instance, there is an aircraft capable of flying directly to the east coast of the United States from Dhaka without any breaks. And it is not a Boeing, but an Airbus. It is the only aircraft in the world capable of doing so. Therefore, for many logical and technical reasons, Biman Bangladesh chose Airbus, not for any political reasons.

Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet mentioned that it is evident how many hundreds of airlines worldwide are using Airbus. Hence, there was no doubt or error in Biman's decision. They have learned that the American Boeing has been able to sell some aircraft, which will be delivered around 2031 or 2035. This is a commercial matter for them. However, Biman Bangladesh Airlines still maintains an interest in Airbus. Discussions are still ongoing.