Buying Airbus aircraft important for advancing Bangladesh's relations with Europe: French ambassador
Advancing relations between Europe and Bangladesh involves the important Airbus issue, commented French Ambassador to Bangladesh, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet.
He stated that decisions made in Dhaka concerning the Airbus issue are significant for determining the long-term good relations with Europe. This is because nearly 50 per cent of Bangladesh's ready-made garments are exported to Europe, making the relationship with Europe a major interest for Bangladesh.
Today, Tuesday, the French ambassador made these remarks at the ‘DCAB Talk’ held at the National Press Club in the capital. The Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) organised the event.
The French ambassador mentioned that neither France nor Europe is concerned about Bangladesh’s agreement with Boeing. France or Europe does not believe in imposing relationships. Instead, Europe aims to be a genuinely trustworthy partner on Bangladesh's path to development. The Airbus is crucial for advancing the relationship with Europe.
Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet noted that several years ago, after technical evaluation and discussions based on significance, Biman Bangladesh Airlines expressed interest in purchasing Airbus. Having Airbus in the fleet of Biman Bangladesh was important and advantageous for them. Major airlines worldwide include both types of aircraft in their fleets, using both Airbus and Boeing.
The French ambassador stated that one does not have to rely on a single company. Choices can be made by comparing the benefits of both. For instance, there is an aircraft capable of flying directly to the east coast of the United States from Dhaka without any breaks. And it is not a Boeing, but an Airbus. It is the only aircraft in the world capable of doing so. Therefore, for many logical and technical reasons, Biman Bangladesh chose Airbus, not for any political reasons.
Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet mentioned that it is evident how many hundreds of airlines worldwide are using Airbus. Hence, there was no doubt or error in Biman's decision. They have learned that the American Boeing has been able to sell some aircraft, which will be delivered around 2031 or 2035. This is a commercial matter for them. However, Biman Bangladesh Airlines still maintains an interest in Airbus. Discussions are still ongoing.
In response to another question about Airbus, the French ambassador stated, "We know these things take time. We wish for the discussions to conclude in the most beautiful and perfect manner, so no one can later say there was a mistake or that it needs to be started anew. Hence, it may take time. But I assure you, the discussions are still progressing on the right track and positive outcomes will emerge. I will not provide detailed technical discussions because I am not authorised. I am not a direct contract negotiator on behalf of Airbus. This is not a contract of the French or UK government; it is a direct contract of Airbus Company, which will be signed between Biman and Airbus in due course. Hence, I am not at all worried about this. I certainly emphasise fair opportunities.”
When asked about democratic reforms in Bangladesh, the French ambassador said that France is monitoring Bangladesh's reforms according to the July Charter.
France consistently presents its opinions to the government regarding the freedom of Bangladesh’s general population and media.
DCAB President AKM Moinuddin presided over the event, with the welcome speech delivered by the organisation's General Secretary, Abu Hena Imrul Kayes.