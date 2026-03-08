Khoi Khoi Marma dreams of flying Bangladeshi flag at the Olympics

“During my childhood, I loved watching table tennis from a distance. It felt as though someone was gently swaying and dancing while playing. With the bat in hand, it seemed as if Khoi Khoi Marma was becoming an artist,” said former national table tennis champion and current coach Mostafa Billah.

As he spoke about his student, his eyes sparkled. He had personally witnessed the rise of Rangamati’s daughter Khoi Khoi Marma.

Khoi Khoi first drew attention in 2018 when she came to compete at the national level representing Quantum Cosmo School.

She used to travel with the school team to Dhaka to compete and return with them afterwards. That was the rule for students of the residential school. Khoi Khoi grew up in this very institution.