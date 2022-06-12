72 per cent girls in slums scared while bathing

A total of 72 per cent girls living in the slum areas of Dhaka are worried about their safety at open bathing spaces.

Many girls are scared that someone in the neighbourhood or from nearby tall buildings may be videotaping them while they are bathing in the open spaces and then spreading the videos on social media.

These concerns were revealed in a survey of Plan International Bangladesh. The survey was carried out at the slums of Dhalpur, Malek Member, IG Gate and Match colonies in the capital from March to May this year, with the slogan ‘Safe bathrooms for everyone everywhere’.