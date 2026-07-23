Govt working to normalise gas supply after FSRU technical fault

Gas supply from the affected FSRU has been temporarily suspended due to the technical glitch, resulting in low gas pressure for industrial units, power plants, CNG filling stations and other consumers in different parts of the country.

The ministry said relevant agencies and technical experts are working round the clock to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to emergency and priority sectors through optimal management of the available supply.

The statement noted that inadequate emphasis on domestic gas exploration and production in previous years increased the country's dependence on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), making the national gas supply system vulnerable to disruptions whenever import infrastructure encounters operational problems.