Mirza Fakhrul greets Muslims on Ramadan

BNP secretary general and LGRD minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has greeted the Muslims in Bangladesh and across the world marking the holy month of Ramadan.

“The main act of religious devotion in Ramadan is observing 'Siyam' or fasting. During this sacred month, if a fasting person seeks mercy from the Almighty Allah, He forgives His servant with pleasure,” he said in a message here on Wednesday evening.