Mirza Fakhrul greets Muslims on Ramadan
BNP secretary general and LGRD minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has greeted the Muslims in Bangladesh and across the world marking the holy month of Ramadan.
“The main act of religious devotion in Ramadan is observing 'Siyam' or fasting. During this sacred month, if a fasting person seeks mercy from the Almighty Allah, He forgives His servant with pleasure,” he said in a message here on Wednesday evening.
Mentioning Ramadan as a highly dignified and blessed month, Mirza Fakhrul said that Allah says, “The month of Ramadan is the month in which the Quran was revealed, clear proofs for mankind and the right path and the criterion (between right and wrong) between them.”
For this reason, he mentioned, the significance of the month of Ramadan is very high.
The message further said that holy Ramadan is a special season of worship. Through the practice of fasting, sins are removed and the field for spiritual and moral purification is created.
“The main objective of this month is to refrain from sins and to attain faith and taqwa. During Ramadan, Allah’s blessings are bestowed manifold through fasting and worship,” the message read.
Mirza Fakhrul wished happiness, peace and welfare for all during the holy month of Ramadan.