Bangladeshis among 14 rescued days after migrant shipwreck off Malaysia

Rescued after days stranded on a Malaysian island, weak and shaken Iman Shorif recounted on Tuesday how he watched a child drown when their boat carrying migrants from Myanmar capsized.

Iman, who is 18 and from Myanmar’s persecuted Rohingya minority, survived last week’s shipwreck off the Thai-Malaysian coast that killed at least 26 people.

He was picked up by a Malaysian rescue boat in a bay on Langkawi island, five days after the boat carrying some 70 undocumented migrants sank close to the maritime border between Southeast Asian neighbours Thailand and Malaysia.