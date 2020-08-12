73 Bangladesh citizens to return home from Beirut Wednesday

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Lebanon Md. Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman handed over the goodwill aid to the nominated local representative of the Lebanese government.

The officials of Lebanese defense ministry, UNIFIL and embassy officials were present.

During this difficult time in Lebanon, the government of Bangladesh sent the goodwill aid for the people of Lebanon on behalf of the people of Bangladesh.

Five Bangladeshi nationals were killed and more than 100 including 21 members of Bangladesh Navy injured in the explosions.

The blast killed more than 160 people, injured more than 6,000 people and left more than 300,000 homeless.