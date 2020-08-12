73 Bangladesh citizens to return home from Beirut Wednesday

A total of 73 Bangladesh citizens will return home from Beirut, Lebanon on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.
A Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) aircraft, which handed over relief materials in Lebanon, will land at Hazrat Shajalal International Airport with the repatriated Bangladeshi nationals from Beirut.
Earlier, Bangladesh sent "emergency supplies" to Lebanon for the people of Beirut as a token of friendship who are trying to recover from the damage caused by the huge twin explosions.
The transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force carrying the goodwill aid, and four high level officers of Bangladesh Navy, an officer of Bangladesh Army and 12 crew member of Bangladesh Air Force reached Rafic Hariri International Airport, Beirut, Lebanon on Monday.
Bangladesh Air Force carried a C130 full of emergency supplies which reached Beirut on Monday.
The goodwill aid included nine tonnes of food items, two tonnes of medicines and medical supplies, said the foreign affairs ministry.
The transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force carrying the goodwill aid, and four high level officers of Bangladesh Navy, an officer of Bangladesh Army and 12 crew member of Bangladesh Air Force reached Rafic Hariri International Airport, Beirut, Lebanon on Monday.
Ambassador of Bangladesh to Lebanon Md. Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman handed over the goodwill aid to the nominated local representative of the Lebanese government.
The officials of Lebanese defense ministry, UNIFIL and embassy officials were present.
During this difficult time in Lebanon, the government of Bangladesh sent the goodwill aid for the people of Lebanon on behalf of the people of Bangladesh.
Five Bangladeshi nationals were killed and more than 100 including 21 members of Bangladesh Navy injured in the explosions.
The blast killed more than 160 people, injured more than 6,000 people and left more than 300,000 homeless.