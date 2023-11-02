Govt hikes LPG price by Tk 18 per cylinder

The government has raised the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 18 for the 12-kg cylinders at the consumer level.
Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the price hike in a press conference at its office on Thursday, saying the new price will come into effect at 6:00 pm on the day.
The price was hiked by Tk 79 in the previous month. Thanks to the fresh hike, a 12-kg cylinder of LPG will now sell at Tk 1,381 in November, instead of Tk 1,363.
The regulator adjusts the LPG price every month. The 12–kg cylinders are usually used for cooking in the city.
The price hike, however, will not be applicable for the cylinders provided by the government company.
Besides, the price of auto gas – LPG used for motor vehicles – has been raised to Tk 63.36 per liter from Tk 62.54.