Former DB chief Harun and 17 police officials suspended
Former chief of the detective branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Harun or Rashid and 17 other police officials have been suspended.
This information was revealed in a notification issued yesterday, Sunday, by the Public Security Division (Police-1 branch) of the home ministry.
Senior Secretary Nasimul Gani has signed the notification by order of the President.
The notification stated that the 18 police officers had been absent from their workplaces without the permission of the authorities. Therefore, under the Government Employees (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018, they were charged with the punishable offence of ‘absconding’.
For this reason, they were temporarily suspended from service with effect from the dates mentioned beside their names in the notification.
During the period of temporary suspension, they will be entitled to subsistence allowance. The order was issued in the public interest, it added.