Contract of Sheikh Abdur Rashid cancelled, Siraj Uddin made new cabinet secretary
The contract of Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid has been canceled while M Siraj Uddin Mia, principal secretary to the chief advisor, has been given the new responsibility for this position.
He will perform this additional responsibility alongside his own duties.
These details were announced in a separate order from the Ministry of Public Administration.
When asked, Sheikh Abdur Rashid told Prothom Alo today, Saturday that he had resigned earlier, but it was not accepted due to the elections. Now, the order has been issued.
Sheikh Abdur Rashid retired a few years ago as an Additional Secretary.
However, after the fall of the Awami League government in a mass uprising in 2024, he was appointed on a contractual basis as the Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division when the interim government came to power.
Following this, he was appointed as the Cabinet Secretary on a contractual basis for a term of two years from 14 October of that year or from the date of his joining. However, he resigned before the completion of his term.