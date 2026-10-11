Canada’s Secretary of State Randeep Sarai visits Bangladesh
The Honourable Randeep Sarai, Canada’s secretary of State (International Development), is visiting Bangladesh from 11 to 14 October, 2026, to advance Canada–Bangladesh relations through stronger economic cooperation and strategic partnerships, reports a press release.
During his visit, Secretary of State Sarai is expected to meet government officials, development partners, and private sector representatives, and visit Canadian-supported initiatives in Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar.
The visit will highlight how Canada’s international assistance helps strengthen institutions, develop skills, and expand opportunities for women and youth, helping create the conditions for sustainable economic growth and future trade and investment.
Canada has provided more than $6.3 billion CAD of official development assistance to Bangladesh since its independence in 1971. This includes championing Bangladesh-based NGOs such as BRAC and icddr,b, which have since become respected global leaders.
Canada sees significant potential to build on its longstanding development partnership with Bangladesh by deepening trade, investment, and economic cooperation with bilateral trade in 2025 reaching over $4 billion CAD.
Continued governance, regulatory, and economic environment reforms can increase transparency and predictability, build investor confidence, and create new opportunities for mutual prosperity and inclusive growth in both countries.
Canada’s partnership also supports health, education, gender equality and climate resilience as Bangladesh navigates its economic transition.
In Cox’s Bazar, Secretary of State Sarai will hear from Rohingya and the host communities and partners responding to the crisis.
Since 2017, Canada has been a top donor for the Rohingya Crisis response with more than $600 million CAD in funding, including as a top donor to Rohingya refugees and Bangladesh’s host community.
Canada remains committed to humanitarian support and to working with Bangladesh toward shared prosperity, inclusive growth and regional stability.