Canada’s Secretary of State Randeep Sarai visits Bangladesh

Canada has provided more than $6.3 billion CAD of official development assistance to Bangladesh since its independence in 1971. This includes championing Bangladesh-based NGOs such as BRAC and icddr,b, which have since become respected global leaders.

Canada sees significant potential to build on its longstanding development partnership with Bangladesh by deepening trade, investment, and economic cooperation with bilateral trade in 2025 reaching over $4 billion CAD.

Continued governance, regulatory, and economic environment reforms can increase transparency and predictability, build investor confidence, and create new opportunities for mutual prosperity and inclusive growth in both countries.

Canada’s partnership also supports health, education, gender equality and climate resilience as Bangladesh navigates its economic transition.