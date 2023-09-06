Public administration: Promotions ‘to please’ officials before elections 

Besides, 10 Additional Divisional Commissioners have been promoted as Joint Secretaries. Of them, two each are from Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions and the remaining from other divisions including Dhaka, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Barisal and Khulna.

Among those promoted are six officials working in Bangladesh embassies and high commissions in various countries.

Official sources from the Ministry of Public Administration have revealed that the approved number of posts for Joint Secretary in Public Administration is 332. Following the promotion of 175 individuals to joint secretary positions in November last year, the total count of officers in this position reached 725. With an additional 221 promotions to joint secretary on the night of the past Monday, the total number of joint secretaries has now reached 946. This means that the number of joint secretaries is nearly three times the sanctioned posts in the country.

According to Ali Imam Majumder, a former cabinet secretary, this situation represents a waste of public funds. Even if the posts are granted, the ministry may not be able to provide them with the necessary workload, potentially leading to a chaotic environment in the public administration.

According to experts, such widespread promotions to please officials before elections, even without corresponding posts, disrupt the ideal structure of public administration. Many of these officials may not be equipped to perform the duties of their promoted positions and may end up working one or two levels below their new roles, which is detrimental to public administration. Over time, this situation can lead to frustration among these officials and potentially slow down their work.