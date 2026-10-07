BSF tries to push 7 into Bangladesh at Panchagarh border, BGB prevents entry

The Border Security Force (BSF) of India attempted to push seven people, including a woman, into Bangladesh through the Malkadanga border area in Boda upazila of Panchagarh.

However, they returned to India after being stopped by members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The seven returned to India through a section of the border without a barbed-wire fence in the Malkadanga area at around midnight on Tuesday. The group comprised six men and one woman.

Lieutenant Colonel Sarker Asif Mahmud, commanding officer of the Nilphamari 56 BGB Battalion, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning.