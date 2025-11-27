Chittagong port: Fourth transit shipment unloaded

Nearly two months after arriving at Chattogram Port, Bhutan’s transit shipment has finally been unloaded. On Wednesday night, the shipment was unloaded by Bangladesh’s representative appointed for handling Bhutanese cargo. The shipment is now en route by road toward the Burimari land port. From there, it will enter Bhutan using Indian territory.

The shipment is being transported on a trial basis under the Agreement on the Movement of Traffic-in-Transit and its protocol, signed between Bangladesh and Bhutan. The agreement and protocol were signed on 22 March 2023.

Since Bhutan is a landlocked country and has no seaport, this initiative aims to transport goods through Bangladesh. Earlier, three trial Indian transit shipments were unloaded through Chattogram Port. In total, four transit shipments have now been unloaded through Chattogram Port since 2020.

The Bhutanese shipment arrived from Thailand. The 6,530-kilogramme shipment contains shampoo, dried palm fruit, iced tea, chocolate, and juice. The exporter of the shipment is Thailand’s Abit Trading Company. It was imported by Bhutan’s Abit Trading.