Power outage hits eastern Dhaka, parts of Chattogram; secretariat, BB also without electricity

A power outage has affected a large part of the country. Electricity went out in eastern Dhaka and parts of Chattogram at around 12:45 pm on Tuesday. The Secretariat and Bangladesh Bank are also without power. The cause of the outage is not yet known.

Power Grid PLC said there is no electricity in eastern Dhaka, including Bhulta, Haripur, Siddhirganj, Gulshan, Rampura, Ullon and Motijheel, as well as parts of Chattogram.