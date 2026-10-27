Power outage hits eastern Dhaka, parts of Chattogram; secretariat, BB also without electricity
A power outage has affected a large part of the country. Electricity went out in eastern Dhaka and parts of Chattogram at around 12:45 pm on Tuesday. The Secretariat and Bangladesh Bank are also without power. The cause of the outage is not yet known.
Power Grid PLC said there is no electricity in eastern Dhaka, including Bhulta, Haripur, Siddhirganj, Gulshan, Rampura, Ullon and Motijheel, as well as parts of Chattogram.
In Dhaka, Moghbazar, Banasree and Khilgaon are also without power. The technical cause has not yet been identified. Efforts are underway to restore electricity gradually.
The PLC said engineers are working to restore connections in phases to normalise power supply. The operation of the national grid is under the control of the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC)
Electricity supply remains operational and normal in other areas, including the northern region of the country, it added.