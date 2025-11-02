July Foundation runs out of funds, employees face salary uncertainty

An uncertainty has arisen over whether employees of the July Shaheed Memorial Foundation will receive their salaries and allowances from November as the operational fund of the organisation has run out.

The July Shaheed Memorial Foundation was launched with a donation of Tk 1 billion, and its funds grew further through various contributions.

However, just a year later, the foundation is now facing a financial crisis, making it difficult to pay employee salaries.

On 15 September, the foundation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kamal Akbar, sent a letter through the Secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs to the Ministry of Finance, seeking an allocation of Tk 50 million for operational expenses. However, he said no response has yet been received.

At present, the foundation employs 44 people, including the CEO. The organisation’s 2,400-square-foot office in Shahbagh, Dhaka, costs Tk 150,000 in monthly rent.

The foundation’s operational expenditure includes salaries, allowances, administrative costs, office rent, vehicle purchase, rental and maintenance, fuel, travel expenses, furniture purchases, and other ancillary costs.